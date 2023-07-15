One bad habit you are likely to have, based on your Saturn house placement

In astrology, Saturn rules discipline and a theory suggests its house placement can reveal your bad habits that you should overcome. Saturn house placement can reveal the bad habits that you should overcome.

In the 1st house: Allowing others to control your self-expression

When in the first house, natives usually struggle with finding confidence and breaking free from their inner critic. Do not let criticisms get the best of you. Knowing and appreciating yourself can help you a lot.

In the 2nd house: Overworking

The planet here pushes natives to work themselves to exhaustion because of the fear of losing everything. Once they separate themselves from materialism and value their true self, nothing else remains important.

In the 3rd house: Doubting your own intelligence

The third house is focused on communication. However, Saturn being here could lead to a fear of expression because of you undermining yourself. The knowledge you hold is enough and if not you can always learn more. So don't let this fear hold you back.

In the 4th house: Not creating boundaries with family

Natives here can have highly controlling parents which could cause them to be rebellious. Learn to create boundaries between your needs and wants and communicating them correctly to your family matters just as much.

In the 5th house: Avoiding your creativity

Love is already complex and Saturn makes romantic relationships a weak point for the natives. Learn to embrace your emotions and creativity and let experience the joy of freedom and feelings.

In the 6th house: Neglecting your health

Natives with Saturn in their sixth house, feel a constant need to impress everyone around them. They work and overwork to feel validated, outsourcing that validation from strangers rather than themselves, which is so not right.

In the 7th house: Not setting boundaries in relationships

Love is lit, but so are you. Being in a relationship does mean you are partners but it makes one plus one to make two. Learn to not lose your me in making us. Authenticity attracts love the most.

In the 8th house: Emotionally closed off

Saturn pushes people to transform. It can make a person so confident that it can lead them into thinking that emotions are a weakness and thus not value them. Stay off being pressurised and share your emotions with a selected few you trust.

In the 9th house: Questioning your belief system

Saturn in this house can lead to natives becoming very conscious and sensitive. They easily get affected by other's beliefs thus weakening their own. Always analyze and explore facts before accepting different views.

In the 10th house: Accepting disrespect at the workplace

An intense placement is Saturn in the 10th house. You start feeling so unworthy due to the unacceptance you face at work by your peers. But the planet also offers tools to thrive and succeed, becoming a great leader one day.

In the 11th house: Settling for less than you deserve

Saturn can make you feel limited like they are not working hard enough. They may even view their success as meaningless. But you should believe in what you do and continue to dream bigger. Create a plan and pursue it thoroughly.

In the 12th house: Self-deprecation

You can get lost in your thoughts. Let go and liberate yourself from the impositions you force on yourself. Be accountable for your actions but don't punish yourself for them.