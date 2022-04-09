Nasa posts about the Sun's ‘back-to-back performances’. Seen share yet?

The Sun has always been an object of fascination and mystery for people. With advancements presented by science and technology, it is possible for scientists to unveil a bit of that enigma. Also, with presence of social media pages maintained by different space agencies, people also get the change to witness some of the happenings involving this star. Just like this post shared by Nasa on Instagram about how the Sun gave “back-to-back performances.”

“Did someone say Encore? Last week our star gave back-to-back performances. On Mar. 30, 2022, the Sun emitted a significant solar flare, peaking at 1:35 pm EST (5:35 pm UTC). Followed by a mid-level solar flare that peaked at 2:35 pm EST (6:35 pm UTC) the following day. Our Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, was able to capture both events,” they wrote. In the next following lines, they shared about the graphics that the posted.

“The first graphic shows the significant solar flare, a bright flash on the top right portion which shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, colorized in yellow. While the second is of the mid-level captured the next day,” they added.

The space agency also shared some more info about the Sun and concluded their post. “Understanding the Sun’s behavior is an important part of life in our solar system. The Sun's powerful outbursts can disturb the satellites and communications signals traveling around Earth, or one day, Artemis astronauts exploring distant worlds,” they explained.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“So awesome and beautiful,” expressed an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another. “Amazing,” wrote a third. Many also showcased their reactions with fire emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

