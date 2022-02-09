Nasa posts 'eerie' pics of intense training at the bottom of a ‘very dark swimming pool’

A post shared by NASA about a few of their divers visiting the bottom of a ‘very dark swimming pool’ for training purposes has left people intrigued. Shared on Instagram, the post also contains a few images showcasing the divers. There is a chance that this post shared by the space agency will not only amaze you but make your jaw drop in wonder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Into the deep. At the bottom of a very dark swimming pool, divers are getting ready for missions to the Moon. Take a look at this a recent test in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at @NASAJohnson. In this lab is where astronauts train for spacewalks, and soon, moonwalks,” they wrote.

The space agency, in the next few lines, explained the reason behind this intense training programmee “When astronauts go to the Moon’s South Pole through @NASAArtemis program, the Sun will only be a few degrees over the horizon, creating long, dark shadows. To recreate this environment, divers at the lab turned off the lights, put up black curtains on the pool walls to minimize reflection, and used powerful underwater lamps to simulate the environment astronauts might experience on lunar missions. The sand at the bottom is common pool filter sand with some other specialized combinations in the mix,” they added. The post is complete with a few haunting images of the divers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the share and read the entire post:

The post has been shared on about three days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more close to one million likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Deep and Dark, like space,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nasa is amazing,” posted another. “Very interesting,” commented a third. “Looks spooky,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by NASA?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON