Home / Trending / NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

There is something exceptionally astounding about the various images shared by NASA that capture the beauty of the world outside our Blue Planet. They often seem absolutely unbelievable yet they possess the power to leave us awe-stuck. Such is this recent image shared on the official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. There is a possibility that the incredible image will leave you stunned.

“Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewelry store!,” they tweeted. In the next few lines, the space agency described the details of the beautiful celestial body shown in the image. It is Necklace Nebula located around 15,000 light-years away.

“The Necklace Nebula is located around 15,000 light-years away. It’s the glowing aftermath of an exploded star, consisting of a bright ring that measures about 12 trillion miles across, dotted with dense, bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 85,000 likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the nebula. Just like this Instagram user who shared, “Amazing.”

“How vast the universe is,” commented another. “Sensational, thank you for shared,” posted a third. “That is art,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pic

Related Stories

trending

Hidden message in parachute of NASA’s Mars rover decoded. Here’s what it says

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP