Nasa posts pic of majestic galaxy discovered in 1876, shares interesting facts
If you’re someone who loves following different social media profiles managed by Nasa, then you may be aware of the wonderful images they often share that showcase the vast world outside our Blue Planet. These posts often leave people amazed and amused, both at the same time. Case in point, this pic of a galaxy called NGC 2336 shared on the space agency’s official Instagram profile. Alongside, they also shared interesting facts about this galaxy located “a casual 100 million lightyears away.”
“How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,’ Nasa wrote while sharing the picture. “Our @NASAHubble Space Telescope captured this view of a galaxy a casual 100 million lightyears away. NGC 2336 is the quintessential galaxy, which stretches 200,000 lightyears across. It was originally discovered in 1876 by German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel, using a 0.28-meter (11 inch) telescope. It’s safe to say, this Hubble image is so much better than the view Tempel would have had,” they added.
In the next few lines, the space agency explained what the red central part and the bright blue lights in the picture denote. "Pictured here, NGC 2336’s spiral arms glitter with young stars, visible in their bright blue light. In contrast, the redder central part of the galaxy is dominated by older stars," they shared.
Take a look at the entire post:
Since being shared a little over seven hours ago, the picture has gathered more than 9.4 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop expressing their amazement.
“We are such a small part of the entire universe,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stuff like this will forever blow my mind. It's so beautiful,” shared another. “What a beauty,” expressed a third.
What are your thoughts on Nasa’s post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing from New Jersey for four years found at Pittsburgh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycling for humanity: Manipur man cycles to raise funds for people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this visually impaired music teacher from Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shows how it feels to have coffee and tea after waking up. Laughs guaranteed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra asks about Axar Patel’s sunglasses in tweet about India's big win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurinder Chadha’s hilarious tweet about her kid eating paratha with fork, knife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest staff put their lives at risk to free lion cub trapped in net. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s message on safety through post with selfies wins Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johny Lever grooves with kids Jamie and Jesse. Netizens love their video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox