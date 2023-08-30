Nasa shares before and after image of Sutlej River flooding

In August 2023, extensive monsoon rainfall over weeks led to flooding of farmlands and hundreds of villages along the Sutlej River in India and Pakistan. Now, Nasa has shared pictures illustrating the transformation of the areas surrounding the Sutlej before and after the flooding occurred.

The image shared by Nasa highlights the flooding around the Sutlej River near Firozpur in the Punjab region of India. "The image on the right shows water overtopping banks of the river on August 19. The image on the left shows the same region on June 16, before much of the flooding took place. Both images were acquired with the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9," as per Nasa. (Also Read: From Oregon to Texas: NASA announces ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the US in October, check details)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that although Punjab has experienced average rainfall since June, the northern regions of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have received above-average levels of rainfall. Ladakh experienced nearly three times as much rain as usual between June 1 and August 25.