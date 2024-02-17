 Hubble Space Telescope captures ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at star formation | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / NASA shares ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at a star formation captured by Hubble Telescope

NASA shares ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at a star formation captured by Hubble Telescope

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 17, 2024 10:01 AM IST

From sharing heart emoticons to calling the picture beautiful, people posted varied comments while reacting to this pic of a star by NASA's Hubble Telescope.

NASA took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before picture of a massive star which is about “30 times the mass of our Sun”. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, the image shows it in the process of formation. Their incredible share has left netizens stunned. The post will likely mesmerise you too.

NASA Hubble Telescope captured this 'behind-the-scenes' look of a star in formation. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
NASA Hubble Telescope captured this 'behind-the-scenes' look of a star in formation. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“A behind-the-scenes look at star formation! This #HubbleFriday view shows IRAS 16562-3959, where a massive star about 30 times the mass of our Sun is in the process of forming. This star nursery is relatively close, at a distance of 5,900 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius,” the space agency wrote.

While explaining what is shown in the image, NASA added, “A nebula with stars. The center of the image from top-left to bottom-right glows brightly with light from where new stars are being formed and is partially covered by dark dust. Colored layers of gas and dust billow out across the rest of the image. The nebula is speckled with foreground stars with large diffraction spikes”.

Take a look at this incredible glimpse captured by Hubble Telescope:

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 43,000 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed their wonder, a few also asked questions.

What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?

“This is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “NASA is amazing,” added another. “Simply wow,” joined a third. People also reacted to the image with various kinds of emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this 'behind-the-scenes' picture captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope? Did the image leave you mesmerised?

