NASA shares 'celestial gift' for Christmas: Snap of ‘sparkling snow globe’ galaxy

NASA has unwrapped a celestial gift just in time for the holidays – an image of galaxy UGC 8091 that resembles a ‘sparkling snow globe.’ This galaxy, located 7 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, adds a touch of cosmic festivity. NASA unveils a festive image of galaxy UGC 8091 shaped like a snow globe.

UGC 8091's unique shape

Unlike the familiar spiral or elliptical galaxies, UGC 8091 boasts an irregular, scattershot shape. It falls into the category of irregular galaxies, making up a quarter of observed galaxies. The lack of a defined structure is a result of tumultuous formation events, including interactions and collisions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dwarf galaxy

UGC 8091 is not just irregular but also a dwarf galaxy, significantly smaller than giants like the Milky Way. Hubble, armed with its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, investigates these dwarf galaxies to understand their role in the universe's early years.

Dwarf galaxies like UGC 8091 played a crucial role billions of years ago, post-Big Bang. Astronomers believe they contributed to reheating hydrogen as the universe expanded. This festive image serves as a snapshot into the cosmic history penned by these ancient celestial entities.

Also Read | NASA's James Webb Telescope captures close-up of Uranus' ring, leaves netizens in awe

The imaging process

The image is a result of data gathered from 2006 to 2021 using various light filters. The patches of red signify excited hydrogen molecules in newly formed stars, while other lights represent the older stars. It's similar to capturing a sparkling tangle of string lights in the cosmic darkness.

A billion-star party

UGC 8091 hosts a billion stars, each contributing to the breathtaking visual spectacle.

The Hubble observations aim to unlock the secrets of dwarf galaxies' composition and their evolutionary connection to more modern galaxies. This cosmic exploration deepens comprehension of the intricate interplay between ancient and contemporary galactic entities.