NASA's James Webb Telescope captures close-up of Uranus' ring, leaves netizens in awe

NASA's James Webb Telescope took to social media to share a stunning image of Uranus and its 'faint, diffuse, and elusive' Zeta ring. Not only that, but the space agency also captured bright storms on the icy planet. Since the images of Uranus were shared on Instagram, many people called it 'beautiful'. Uranus' picture captured by James Webb Telescope. (Instagram/@NASA)

"These new images reveal detailed features of Uranus’s seasonal north polar cap, as well as bright storms near and below the southern border of the cap. If humans want to send a spacecraft to visit Uranus up close, it’s necessary to understand how to navigate debris from its rings. Because of the planet’s extreme 98-degree tilt, its seasons are extreme. For a quarter of its year, the Sun shines on one pole, which means half the planet experiences a dark, 21-Earth year winter," wrote NASA in the caption of the image. (Also Read: Nasa sends cat video from deep space. Why it is a historic milestone)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The space agency further added, "Uranus is a good proxy for many of the types of far-off exoplanets being discovered. Learning more about Uranus may help us understand more about planets of this size in general, including their meteorology, and how they formed."

Take a look at the picture here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than nine lakh likes. The images also have numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Uranus is so beautiful."

A second added, "This planet is more stunning than I thought."

"Venus who? Uranus is clearly winning all the beauty contests. These images are stunning!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Amazing information. What kind of storm will this be? What kind of debris would that be?"

A fifth said, "Wow! You can really see all the beautiful colours emitting from Uranus."