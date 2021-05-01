Nasa shares fantastic shots of the universe, pictures will leave you amazed

Giving a present to someone to celebrate their birthday is a kind practice that is followed across the globe. Every now and then, we also hear stories of how some of those gifts are absolutely incredible and leave people in awe. Nasa has now joined the category of amazing gift givers by presenting tweeple with some incredible pictures of the outer world to celebrate Space Telescope Science Institute’s 40th birth anniversary. The images show some fantastic shots of the universe and they’re so striking that they may leave you speechless.

“40 years ago, @NASA established an independent institute on the @JohnsHopkins [Johns Hopkins University] campus to run science operations for the soon-to-be-built Hubble Space Telescope. @STSCI [Space Telescope Science Institute] was born, and has since processed over 1.5 million observations – like the ones pictured here!” the space agency tweeted and shared amazing images.

#FlashbackFriday: 40 years ago, @NASA established an independent institute on the @JohnsHopkins campus to run science operations for the soon-to-be-built Hubble Space Telescope.@STSCI was born, and has since processed over 1.5 million observations – like the ones pictured here! pic.twitter.com/5orj8trhwS — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 30, 2021

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 2,500 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most were in awe of the incredible images of the outer space taken by the space telescopes.

“Wow beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing technology,” shared another. “Love,” expressed a third.

