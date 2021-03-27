Nasa shares pic of ‘frosty sand dunes of Mars’ with a quiz. Can you answer it?

Nasa recently took to Instagram to share an image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showing stunning frosty sand dunes on Mars. This incredible image of the Red Planet has now wowed people. There is a possibility that it’ll leave you amazed too.

“New band name: Frosty Sand Dunes Of Mars,” Nasa wrote. “Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) beamed back another striking image taken on the Red Planet captured by our powerful HiRISE camera, this time showing the stunning image of frosty sand dunes. The field of sand dunes occupies a crater that stretches for 5 kilometers, found in the high-latitudes of Mars’ northern plains. The stripes and other features are the result of sublimated ice that comes with the ‘seasonal thaw’,” they added.

However, that is not all. In the following lines, they also shared a small quiz. “In what year did the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter reach Mars?” Nasa asked.

Take a look at the post to see the picture and the options:

In case you’re wondering, the answer is 2006. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter blasted off from Cape Canaveral in 2005.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 6.4 lakh likes – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some tried giving the answer, most wrote how the picture is absolutely amazing.

“The texture and the patterns are so fascinating to look at,” wrote an Instagram user. “Breathtaking,” shared another. “It is so beautiful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

