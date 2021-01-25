IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Here are some interesting facts about it
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Here are some interesting facts about it

“Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST

NASA shared an image of the Frosty Leo Nebula on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory on January 23. Seeing the ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture and learning more about this strange protoplanetary nebula may make you wonder, "Oh, weird and 'winterful' universe we live in".

"The Frosty Leo Nebula is a protoplanetary nebula — an early stage in the development of a planetary nebula where the nebula is mostly illuminated by light being reflected from its central star. Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth," reads the caption shared alongside the post.

According to an official blog post shared by NASA, this nebula which lies in the constellation of Leo is made up of material shed from an ageing central star. What is so unique about this particular nebula is that it has formed far from the galactic plane. Its intricate shape suggests that there could be a currently unseen second star contributing to the nebula's shaping.

Check out this complex structure here:

If seeing that stunning snapshot left you in awe, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 17,700 likes and has also amassed many comments.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Amazing".

Another individual wrote, "Great capture". "Looks like an angel," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa image instagram chandra x-ray observatory

Related Stories

The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:08 PM IST
“The psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data is called pareidolia,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
“Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
trending

English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pics are ‘winterful’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Instagram of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
trending

Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
trending

Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
This almost 15-second-long recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Cincinnati Zoo shared this Instagram post with the hashtag #TeamFiona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP