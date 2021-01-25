NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Here are some interesting facts about it

NASA shared an image of the Frosty Leo Nebula on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory on January 23. Seeing the ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture and learning more about this strange protoplanetary nebula may make you wonder, "Oh, weird and 'winterful' universe we live in".

"The Frosty Leo Nebula is a protoplanetary nebula — an early stage in the development of a planetary nebula where the nebula is mostly illuminated by light being reflected from its central star. Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth," reads the caption shared alongside the post.

According to an official blog post shared by NASA, this nebula which lies in the constellation of Leo is made up of material shed from an ageing central star. What is so unique about this particular nebula is that it has formed far from the galactic plane. Its intricate shape suggests that there could be a currently unseen second star contributing to the nebula's shaping.

Check out this complex structure here:

If seeing that stunning snapshot left you in awe, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 17,700 likes and has also amassed many comments.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Amazing".

Another individual wrote, "Great capture". "Looks like an angel," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON