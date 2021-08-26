Nasa shares ‘visually striking image’ on Instagram. Can you guess what it shows?

“Every photo tells a story,” this is how a post by Nasa, which has now gone viral, starts. If you are someone who follows the Instagram page of the space agency, then you may be aware of the various posts they often share. While some of their posts are about the universe outside our Blue Planet, a few of their posts are about the Earth too. This post about how each photograph has a story to tell is one such share that shows the “changing surface of our planet.”

“Utilizing 14 spectral bands from the visible to the thermal infrared, the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) images Earth to map and monitor the changing surface of our planet. The broad spectral coverage and high resolution of ASTER provides scientists in numerous disciplines with critical information for surface mapping and monitoring of dynamic geological and atmospheric conditions and temporal change on Earth,” Nasa wrote.

In the next few lines, they mentioned the places the image shows. “In central Namibia, long straight dunes along the western edge of the Kalahari Desert were observed by ASTER in this image. This visually striking image demonstrates the challenges faced by farmers and ranchers in a constant battle with the sand dunes that cover once fertile lands,” they added.

