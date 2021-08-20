Nasa shows ‘when history was made’ through incredible photographs. Seen viral post yet?

Nasa often shares incredible posts that leave people in awe. Their latest share is no different and it shows important moments in history through photographs. They shared the post to celebrate World Photography Day that is observed each year on August 19. In the post, they also left a note of appreciation for a few NASA Headquarters photographers.

“When history is made – they’re there to capture it,” they wrote as the first line of the post. “For #WorldPhotographyDay, there are three names you should know: Bill Ingalls, Aubrey Gemignani, and Joel Kowsky. As NASA Headquarters photographers, they are a few of the talented individuals who play a key role in capturing our historic moments and helping us share our story of exploration with you!” they added.

In the post they also explained the historic moments the pictures show. However, we won’t give away too much, so take a look at the pictures and read the entire post.

The post, since being shared some seven hours ago, has gathered nearly 3.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gorgeous,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. Many shared heart and fire emoticons to express their reactions.

