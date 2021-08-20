Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa shows ‘when history was made’ through incredible photographs. Seen viral post yet?
trending

Nasa shows ‘when history was made’ through incredible photographs. Seen viral post yet?

Nasa's post has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The image shared by Nasa shows a total solar eclipse in progress.(Instagram/@nasa)

Nasa often shares incredible posts that leave people in awe. Their latest share is no different and it shows important moments in history through photographs. They shared the post to celebrate World Photography Day that is observed each year on August 19. In the post, they also left a note of appreciation for a few NASA Headquarters photographers.

“When history is made – they’re there to capture it,” they wrote as the first line of the post. “For #WorldPhotographyDay, there are three names you should know: Bill Ingalls, Aubrey Gemignani, and Joel Kowsky. As NASA Headquarters photographers, they are a few of the talented individuals who play a key role in capturing our historic moments and helping us share our story of exploration with you!” they added.

In the post they also explained the historic moments the pictures show. However, we won’t give away too much, so take a look at the pictures and read the entire post.

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared some seven hours ago, has gathered nearly 3.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gorgeous,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. Many shared heart and fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo chooses his son’s name in cute video. Netizens love it

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP