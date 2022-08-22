Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nasa tweets sound emitted by Perseus black hole and it'll blow your mind. Watch

Published on Aug 22, 2022 05:44 PM IST

In a recent Twitter share by Nasa Exoplanets, one gets to hear the sound that is emitted by the Perseus black hole.

Screengrab from the video shared by Nasa Exoplanets with sound from the Perseus black hole. (Twitter/@NASAExoplanets)
BySohini Sengupta

The Twitter handle of Nasa Exoplanets states that they are “the NASA team looking for planets and life beyond our solar system. We represent all of NASA's missions looking for – and finding – new worlds.” And they have recently shared a video that has been surprising people no matter if they are fans of astronomy or not. The video shows the sound that has been extracted from a black hole which gives us new insight into space exploration and research. The description of this audio reads, “In this sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were extracted outward from the centre. ”

The video is brief but has been enough to take people by surprise. The caption with which this video has been shared on Twitter reads, “The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” The handle that this video has been shared on has over 1.1 million dedicated followers on it.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 22, this cat video has over 3.9 million views on it so far. It has also received various comments with different kinds of reactions. “Sounds about right,” commented a Twitter user. “Am I the only one who finds this soothing?” asked another.

