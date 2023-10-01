NASA video shows tattered remnants of a star’s supernova explosion

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) uses captivating shares to give people a glimpse into the vast world that lies beyond the Earth. NASA's social media posts not only stuns people but educates them too. A fine example of that is this Instagram video about the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The image shows a star's supernova explosion. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated solely to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. "Ride the (shock) wave! This time-lapse video shows Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop, the tattered remnants of a star’s supernova explosion, taken in 2001 and 2020. The remnant’s shock front has expanded with time, traveling into interstellar space at over half a million miles per hour (~ 805,000 km/hr)," reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

NASA also added a description of the video in the caption. “Two images labeled 2001 and 2020 blink back and forth. They show an orange ribbon of light extending horizontally against black space dotted with stars. The ribbon appears to expand,” it reads.

Take a look at this video shared by NASA:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has collected close to 1.4 million views and counting. The share has also accumulated several comments.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

"Beautiful! Even at a galactic scale, an explosion still looks like an explosion. is this colorized at all or is this visible spectrum?" wrote an Instagram user. "Looks like a cosmic equalizer, needs some beats added," joked another. "Absolutely stunning," expressed a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

