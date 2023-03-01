NASA shares stunning images of a star's explosion, people call it 'magnificent'

Are you someone who is fascinated by the universe? Recently, images from the Hubble Space Telescope, operated by Nasa, were made public. They show the aftermath of stars that died in a tremendous explosion. These pictures have stunned the Internet. Chances are that it will have the same effect on you.

"What do all these Hubble images have in common? They show the aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion known as a supernova. In a supernova, a star's contents fling out into space at speeds of up to 25,000 miles (15,000 to 40,000 km) per second!" wrote the space agency. Along with this, they also shared mesmerising pictures. The four pictures which were captured by the telescope are Veil Nebula, supernova remnant DEM L 190, Crab Nebula, and Cygnus Loop shockwave.

Looks amazing, doesn't it? These pictures were shared just one day ago. Since being posted, they have been viewed over 1.8 million times. The pictures also have several likes and comments.

An individual posted, "Wonderful pictures. It's art from outer space." Another person added, "I will always be in awe of the magnificent yet frightening power of the universe." A third person posted, "I'm almost completely SPEECHLESS. This is much too beautiful; no words can describe it."