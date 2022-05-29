Home / Trending / 'We're wild about galaxies': Nasa’s post about their favourite ones intrigues people
'We're wild about galaxies': Nasa’s post about their favourite ones intrigues people

Nasa took to Twitter to share their favourite galaxies.
The images are taken from the GIF shared by Nasa Universe.&nbsp;(Twitter/@NASAUniverse)
Published on May 29, 2022 07:50 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Nasa is always on-point with its social media game. The space agency often mesmerises space enthusiasts with the images and videos it frequently posts on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. At times, it shares stunning pictures captured by different telescopes. Just like in this recent share where it posted a GIF which is a compilation of favourite galaxies of the space agency.

"If you haven't noticed, we're wild about galaxies. There's so much to like about each one, from the type of galaxy they are to what's hiding in their centers. But we do have a few favorites!" wrote NASA Universe while sharing the GIF from their official Twitter handle. The bio of the handle explains it as the “backstage pass to the universe and how NASA studies it.”

Watch the GIF below:

The GIF was posted on May 27 and has since accumulated over 1300 likes and 220 retweets. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"Such beautiful shapes," posted a Twitter user. "Space is epic," commented another. "M104 is one of my favourites," expressed the third user. "Awesome pics," commented a fourth with star emoticons.

Which is your favourite galaxy?

