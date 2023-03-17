Home / Trending / NASA's Magellan Data discovers volcanic activity on Venus for the first time

NASA's Magellan Data discovers volcanic activity on Venus for the first time

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 17, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Geological proof of recent volcanic activity has been found on the surface of Venus for the first time. NASA has shared pictures of the same.

Space is still widely being explored and studied by numerous researchers worldwide. There are several fascinating reports and studies that are made public which often intrigues people. Now, another discovery that has caught the attention of many shows volcanic activity on Venus.

Nasa discovers volcanic activity on Venus.(Instagram/@nasa)
According to Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, geological proof of recent volcanic activity has been found on the surface of Venus for the first time. After carefully studying old radar photographs of Venus collected by NASA's Magellan mission in the 1990s, scientists made the finding. Images showed a volcanic vent that had grown greatly in size and changed shape in less than a year.

They further added, "Scientists study active volcanoes to understand how a planet's interior can shape its crust, drive its evolution, and affect its habitability. The new findings set the stage for our upcoming orbiter mission VERITAS – short for Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy – which will do just that when it launches within a decade.⁣"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been liked over 17 lakh times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is truly amazing." "So awesome," added a second. A third person posted, "This is fascinating."

