NASA's never-seen-before mosaic shows the Moon in a new light

NASA’s Instagram posts about the world that lies beyond our Earth often leave people stunned, and this Moon-related share by the space agency is one such example. The agency shared a new mosaic of the lunar surface. They also added that it was created using the images captured by two Moon orbiting cameras, that are working together.

NASA shared this new mosaic of Moon's surface on Instagram. (Instagram/@nasa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Moonlight Sonata⁣. This new mosaic reveals the power of two Moon orbiting cameras, working together. It was created with imagery acquired by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and ShadowCam, a NASA instrument aboard a Korea Aerospace Research Institute spacecraft called Danuri,” NASA wrote. In the next few lines, they added more about the working of the cameras.

Also Read: NASA shares glimpse of Earth captured from SpaceX Dragon window

The space agency also shared a detailed description of the mosaic on Instagram. “An aerial view of the lunar surface, captured in hues of black, white, and grey. Shackleton Crater appears in the lower right portion of the image. The permanently shadowed areas in this mosaic, such as the interior floor and walls of Shackleton Crater, are visible in such detail because of the imagery from ShadowCam. In contrast, the sunlit areas in this mosaic, like the rim and flanks of the crater, are a product of imagery collected by LROC,” they wrote.

Take a look at this post by NASA:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared some 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2.5 lakh likes. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people. From expressing their wonder at the marvellous view to asking questions, people shared varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this unseen pic of the Moon?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What's the big white circle,” asked an Instagram user. To which, Nasa replied, “The big white circle in the image is Shackleton Crater on the surface of the Moon.” Another person added, “We love you NASA.” A third expressed, “Wow!! Bewitching.”

A few netizens wrote “Wow” in the comments section. Some showed their reactions with the help of heart or star emoticons. What are your thoughts on this unseen picture of the lunar surface?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON