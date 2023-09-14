NASA shares glimpse of Earth captured from SpaceX Dragon window

An image of the Earth from an incredible angle has left people amazed. The picture, taken from the window of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, was shared on Instagram by NASA. This image of the Earth has prompted people to post varied reactions. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Window seat, anyone?⁣ This view of Earth was captured from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft with #Crew7 aboard, as it approached the International Space Station (@ISS) on August 27, 2023,” the American space agency wrote.

In the next few lines, they described the image in detail. “Framed by a spacecraft capsule window, space is on the left with Earth on right. The blue waters of the Strait of Gibraltar are in the center of the image. On either side are the continents of Europe and Africa, pictured in tan, brown and green. Small white clouds dot the sky over land and sea,” they added.

Take a look at this picture of the Earth from a very different perspective:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected over 7.1 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I could look at that view forever,” wrote an Instagram user. “At first it seemed like Earth got rings,” posted another. “Nice picture,” added a third. Some reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

