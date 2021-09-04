Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NASA‘s post on 'magnetic force to be reckoned with’ intrigues people. Watch

Nasa shared the post on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

Are you someone who follows the different social media handles managed by various space agencies? Are you someone who often searches the internet for space-related content? Are you some who love seeing the videos and images of the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes and yes, then here is a post that is tailor-made for you. This is a share that will leave you intrigued and amazed. It is a post about ‘a magnetic force to be reckoned with.’

Nasa shared the post on Instagram. “This stunning galaxy called NGC 1275 contains red filaments near its center which are shaped by a strong magnetic field. These lacy structures are fine threads of gas up to 20,000 light-years long and 200 light-years wide. Observing these filaments allows astronomers to estimate the strength of the magnetic field and how these filaments maintain their structure despite gravitational forces,” they wrote while sharing a video.

Take a look at the post they shared:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 49,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of different comments.

“Wooow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” shared another. Many also posted fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by NASA?

nasa
