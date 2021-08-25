Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa’s viral post on ‘sweet cosmic rose’ may make your day brighter. Watch
trending

Nasa’s viral post on ‘sweet cosmic rose’ may make your day brighter. Watch

“A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day,” reads a part of the caption shared by Nasa.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The image is taken from the viral ‘sweet cosmic post’ visualization video shared by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasa)

The different social media handles managed by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) often present people with different incredible posts that leave them gasping in wonder. From pictures of our neighbouring planets to visuialisation videos of faraway galaxies, their shares are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to their list of wonderful posts and it’s a ‘sweet cosmic rose’ they shared to brighten netizens’ day.

“A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day,” they wrote as the opening line of the post and shared a visualization video that shows two interacting galaxies.

“Comprised of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, Arp 273 forms a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. Spread far across space and time, this visualization offers a unique three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope,” they wrote.

Take a look at the amazing post here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cool,” shared another. “Precious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neighbour loudly bangs on woman’s door, his actions save her from fire. Watch

Woman asks family to learn song in sign language for hearing impaired kid

IFS officer’s post on baby cobras sparks mixed reactions

Keeper acts as orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP