Nasa’s viral post on ‘sweet cosmic rose’ may make your day brighter. Watch

The different social media handles managed by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) often present people with different incredible posts that leave them gasping in wonder. From pictures of our neighbouring planets to visuialisation videos of faraway galaxies, their shares are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to their list of wonderful posts and it’s a ‘sweet cosmic rose’ they shared to brighten netizens’ day.

“A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day,” they wrote as the opening line of the post and shared a visualization video that shows two interacting galaxies.

“Comprised of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, Arp 273 forms a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. Spread far across space and time, this visualization offers a unique three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope,” they wrote.

Take a look at the amazing post here:

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 38,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cool,” shared another. “Precious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON