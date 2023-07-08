Naughty dog chewing cushion turns into good boi as he gets caught

Are you someone who loves dogs? Then you are aware of how dramatic the dogs can be. Often those moments recorded and shared online leave netizens entertained. Just like this Instagram video that shows a dog’s dramatic transformation after its human catches it chewing a cushion. The video will leave you chuckling.

The image shows a dog destroying a cushion. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show the dog lying on the floor with a cushion kept in front of him. The doggo keeps on chewing the cushion, tearing its cover and taking out the filling inside. This goes on for some time when suddenly the dog notices someone watching him. Instantly, he stops and puts his head on the cushion he was violently destroying moments ago. The video is posted with a hilarious caption that reads, “Bro is trying to cover it.”

Take a look at the video of the naughty dog chewing a cushion:

Are you laughing out loud? Several people took to the comments section of the video to share how they absolutely love the hilarious video. A few also reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dog chewing a cushion:

“Bro is giving 100% to his job,” posted an Instagram user. “Nothing to see here, just prepping for a nap,” added another. “Smart dog,” joined a third. “Getting his pillow just right,” wrote a fourth.

The video was shared back in May. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the dramatic dog?

