Aerial view of hundreds of people doing Garba during Navratri in Gujarat wows netizens. Watch

Navratri, the nine-day-long festival that marks the victory of good over evil, has already begun. People across the nation are celebrating the festival in different ways. Expectedly, there are numerous videos on the Internet showing the beautiful celebrations. Just like this video that shows hundreds of people moving in sync while performing the traditional dance form Garba.

ANI took to Twitter to share the beautiful video. “Gujarat: Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara,” they tweeted. They also shared that the event took place on September 30.

Here is the incredible video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received close to 4,800 likes. The video has accumulated several comments from people.

“India!! It's a country of celebrations. That's how the world should view us,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow. Superb,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” commented a third. “Loved the drone shot,” shared a fourth. “Mesmerising,” wrote a fifth.