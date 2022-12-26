Navy veteran places Army patch on his son’s uniform, viral video leaves netizens emotional

Getting an Army patch on the uniform is one special moment for people who want to serve and defend their nation by land, sea and air, and this particular Instagram reel that is going viral is a case in point. In it, one can see a proud father and a navy veteran placing an Army patch on his son’s uniform, who is all ready to serve the US army. A proud grandmother shared the video online and expressed that it was undoubtedly the ‘most emotional moment’ of the entire ceremony. The short video has struck a chord with netizens and may also leave you emotional.

The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by the grandmother who goes by Ana A Sosa. “This was the most emotional moment of the whole ceremony. The Navy Veteran placing the Army patch to his son. I’m a proud grandma,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #mygrandson and #proudarmygrandma.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 15, the video has been viewed over 4.3 million times and has accumulated several comments. The share has even prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section of the video:

“Thanks to all the men and women standing there! Congratulations,” posted an Instagram user. “So much honor for the family,” wrote another with a clapping emoji. “What a special moment,” expressed a third with a laughing emoticon. “I’ve watched this 20 times and cry every time,” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. Many also posted heart and clapping emoticons in the comments.

