‘Need fees for school, need a job for fees’: Indian woman in Canada says she is stuck in a ‘loop’

An Indian woman living in Canada has opened up about the demanding routine many international students go through while trying to balance education, work and expenses abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, Jyoti Kharayat gave viewers a glimpse of her day as she returned from school and headed to her shift at Starbucks.

An Indian woman in Canada opened up about feeling stuck in a loop of school, work and home life.(Instagram/villayaticheli)

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(Also read: 'Corporate isn't toxic everywhere': Indian woman compares work culture in India and Canada, sparks debate)

In the clip, she spoke candidly about the cycle she has found herself in while managing her studies and job. “I am stuck in a loop. I need fees to go to school, and I need a job for fees. I am just coming back from my school, currently working at Starbucks, and then after tomorrow, again I will go to my school and I'll come, work at Starbucks, go home, come, school... oh my god, it's a huge loop! But at least I'm happy. Thank you so much!”

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her words struck a chord with many viewers who have either experienced a similar routine abroad or seen friends and family go through it. For several international students, part time work becomes an essential part of life overseas, especially when they are trying to support their education, living costs and personal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words struck a chord with many viewers who have either experienced a similar routine abroad or seen friends and family go through it. For several international students, part time work becomes an essential part of life overseas, especially when they are trying to support their education, living costs and personal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Indian woman reveals ‘breaking point’ that made her leave Canada: ‘It got bad’)

Video sparks reactions online

The clip has amassed a few reactions on Instagram, with many users praising her honesty and resilience. Some people called her journey inspiring, while others said it reflected the reality of student life in a foreign country.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is the real struggle of international students.” Another said, “At least you are happy, that is what matters the most.” A third commented, “Hard work always pays off, keep going.” Someone else added, “Every student abroad can relate to this.”

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Several users also encouraged her to stay strong. One comment read, “This phase will teach you so much about life.” Another person wrote, “Respect for managing school and work together.” A viewer said, “You are building your future one day at a time.” Another added, “More power to you, girl.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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