Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

“Jugad,” Neena Gupta wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The image is taken from the jeera jugad video shared by Neena Gupta on Instagram.(Instagram/@neena_gupta)

Indians are often considered as the masters of jugaad. In a recent video, actor Neena Gupta, showcased that skill perfectly. There is a chance that her video will leave you with a smile. Not just that, it may also inspire you to try out the hack she used to grind roasted jeera.

“Jugad,” she wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show her explaining how she is currently in America. She explains that she has roasted some cumin seeds but doesn’t have a grinder to grind it. The rest of the video shows the hack she uses to get the job done.

Take a look at the post shared by Neena Gupta:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comment.

“Ma'am we Indians are known for all types of jugads,” wrote an Instagram user. “I was in hotel quarantine and the food given to us was cold. And Indians love garam khana … so I used the blow dryer of the hotel to heat up the food,” shared another. “You are adorable Neenaji,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Neena Gupta?

