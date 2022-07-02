Neeraj Chopra's sweet gesture towards an elderly fan is winning hearts. Watch

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is again winning hearts, and this time with his gestures off the field. A video of his sweet gesture towards an elderly fan is doing the rounds on social media and is too good to miss out on.

The heartwarming video was shared on Twitter. "So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1. Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you," reads the caption of the video shared by a Twitter user who goes by ijnani. The video shows Neeraj Chopra interacting and getting clicked with fans in Stockholm. He is also seen bowing down to take the blessings of an elderly fan before leaving.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago, and it has since then accumulated over 2.5 lakh views. The share has also amassed 12,000 likes and varied comments.

"What a great guy. Plain, simple, down to earth. Touching the feet of elderly and seeking blessings. What a GOAT," commented an individual. "Great players become great by these acts of greatness that they don't even realise. He does well also because he has got blessings of many people behind him," posted another. "He is so humble & down to earth human… stay like this always champ. Wish to meet you one day," expressed a third.