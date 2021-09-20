Neeraj Chopra takes Internet by storm with new ad. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has taken the Internet by storm, this time with his acting prowess. The star javelin thrower has featured in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform, that previously gave us the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad featuring Rahul Dravid, which also went all kinds of viral. Just like the Dravid ad, this new one shows Neeraj Chopra in a whole new avatar and netizens are loving every bit of it.

The hilarious ad highlights the craze around the Olympic champion. In the video, Chopra can be seen playing different characters including that of excited fans and news reporters among others.

Chopra himself posted the video on his Twitter handle. “360 Degree Marketing!” he wrote as the caption, a bit that features in the ad.

Watch the viral ad below:

The ad has taken over the Internet and how! Since being posted, the tweet shared by Chopra has collected over 46,000 likes and several reactions.

“I can’t stop watching this,” posted a Twitter user. “His acting skills are so amazing,” wrote another. “Instead of other actors, you can act in your biopic,” added a third.

“Each and every scene featuring Neeraj Chopra is epic. Javelin-Ek Prem Katha… Neeraj hua Maddham. And at last, the song ‘Javelin’. Superb, Neeraj Chopra sir,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON