Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Neeraj Chopra takes Internet by storm with new ad. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter
trending

Neeraj Chopra takes Internet by storm with new ad. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter

Neeraj Chopra has featured in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform, that previously gave us the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad featuring Rahul Dravid. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra in one of the avatars in the ad that's going viral. 

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has taken the Internet by storm, this time with his acting prowess. The star javelin thrower has featured in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform, that previously gave us the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad featuring Rahul Dravid, which also went all kinds of viral. Just like the Dravid ad, this new one shows Neeraj Chopra in a whole new avatar and netizens are loving every bit of it.

The hilarious ad highlights the craze around the Olympic champion. In the video, Chopra can be seen playing different characters including that of excited fans and news reporters among others.

Chopra himself posted the video on his Twitter handle. “360 Degree Marketing!” he wrote as the caption, a bit that features in the ad.

Watch the viral ad below:

RELATED STORIES

The ad has taken over the Internet and how! Since being posted, the tweet shared by Chopra has collected over 46,000 likes and several reactions.

“I can’t stop watching this,” posted a Twitter user. “His acting skills are so amazing,” wrote another. “Instead of other actors, you can act in your biopic,” added a third. 

“Each and every scene featuring Neeraj Chopra is epic. Javelin-Ek Prem Katha… Neeraj hua Maddham. And at last, the song ‘Javelin’. Superb, Neeraj Chopra sir,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Courteney Cox’s video involving her character Monica from Friends goes viral

Human rescues dog by dragging it out of freezing water

Adorable video of ‘soulmate’ cats hugging each other is all about love

John Cena shares Arshad Warsi’s transformation pic, post sparks chatter
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP