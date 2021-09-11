Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neeraj Chopra takes parents on their first flight, posts pics. Tweet goes viral

“A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," reads a part of the tweet Neeraj Chopra shared.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The image shows Neeraj Chopra with his parents.(Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)

A tweet shared by Olympian gold medalist Neeraj Chopra involving his parents has now won people’s hearts. In the post, he shared his experience of taking his parents for their first flight. There is a possibility that his heartening post will leave you emotional.

Taking to Twitter, he shared, “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight.” In the next few lines he also explained the same in Hindi. He also added  “I will always be grateful for everyone's prayers and blessings”. Chopra's post is complete with a few images of him flying with his parents.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“Really proud of you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Really beautiful,” shared another.

“I can relate to this so much. Cheers to your passion and perseverance,” wrote Scam 1992 famed actor Pratik Gandhi.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Neeraj Chopra?

neeraj chopra twitter
