Neeraj Chopra visits Abhinav Bindra, gets puppy named Tokyo as a gift. See pics

Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra shared wonderful tweets from their interaction along with pictures of the puppy, Tokyo. 
By Atharv Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra gifting Neeraj Chopra the puppy named, Tokyo. (Twitter/@Abhinav_Bindra)

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra met up with India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra, at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh. During the special interaction, Bindra gave Chopra a sweet surprise in the form of a golden retriever puppy named ‘Tokyo’.

The 23-year-old felt elated after meeting the Olympics champion shooter and took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today, Thank you @Abhinav_Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' who I will cherish forever!” he wrote in a Twitter post and shared pictures of his new furry friend.

Take a look at the tweet and the pictures below:

The ace shooter also expressed his delight upon meeting the javelin star. In a tweet, he aptly called Chopra ‘India’s Golden Man’ and hoped that the new pet would provide him support and motivation for his performance at the next Olympics.

Here’s what Abhinav Bindra tweeted:

The tweets have collected thousands of likes since being posted. Tweeple have showered praise for Bindra and his considerate gesture. The comments section of the tweets is also filled with delightful reactions for Tokyo and his cuteness.

“Such a lovely gesture!” wrote a Twitter user. “Tokyo… so cute”, posted another.

What do you think about this?

neeraj chopra abhinav bindra olympics
