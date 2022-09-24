Neha Kakkar shares video of woman dancing to O Sajna, posts it makes her ‘heart smile’

Neha Kakkar recently released a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai from the 90s. Named O Sajna, the song has created a buzz among netizens. While some shared their displeasure about the new version, a few others posted that they love the number. Amid those posts, a share by Kakkar herself has captured people’s attention. She shared a video of a woman dancing to the song’s remake version. The singer also added a sweet caption and wrote that the performance makes her “heart smile. ”

“Love love love your dance and spirit @pranalimusic @dheerajpatilofficial Keep living life to the fullest! My heart smiles when I see people happy.. Specially Moms coz they work so hard in life. Big hug to supporting husbands as well!! God bless!,” she wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show the woman dancing on the roof of her house. Her kid also makes a sweet appearance during her performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 5.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So lovely,” posted an Instagram user. “This is really a cute performance and so sweet of you to post this,” expressed another. “Wwwwwwooooowww lovely,” commented a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.