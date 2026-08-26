Nepal Army rescues young man stranded on rooftop amid deadly flash floods

A video showing the Nepal Army rescuing a young man stranded on the rooftop of his house amid massive flash floods in Nepal has gone viral on social media.

Flash floods hit Nepal on Wednesday. (X/@NepaliArmyHQ)

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The video, shared on X by the Nepal Army, shows the young man standing on the rooftop of a building surrounded by floodwater and debris. As a Nepal Army helicopter approaches, he waves his T-shirt to draw the attention of the rescue team. A rescuer can then be seen reaching towards him as the operation is carried out.

The Nepal Army shared the video with the caption, “#NepaliArmy in the rescue of flood-affected people....Requesting to adopt high vigilance and stay safe as well !!!! Where there is crisis, there is #NepaliArmy.”

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Nepal floods

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The rescue operation comes as massive flash floods swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing at least 19 people and leaving hundreds missing. Track live updates on Nepal flash floods

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, have gone missing following the Rasuwa floods. At least 105 Indians are among those reported missing.

The Nepal Army has intensified rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, deploying helicopters and rescue teams to reach people stranded by the floods.

The sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time affected settlements and hydropower projects in the region bordering Tibet. China's Gyirong port in Xinhua was also affected by flash floods, with roads, communications and power disrupted in the area.

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Rescue teams continue to search for those stranded or missing as authorities remain on high alert in the affected regions.