Nepal’s Gen Z protests expose deep frustration over ‘nepo baby’ privileges

Violent protests rocked Nepal on Tuesday, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Anti-corruption demonstrators – many of them youngsters – defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police. The protests followed the death of 19 protestors on Monday. A demonstrator holds a knife and Nepal's flag as smoke rises at the Parliament complex during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

The organisers have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z", driven by young people's frustration with the government's inaction on corruption and economic opportunities. Many protesters were schoolchildren and college students who joined the protests in their uniforms.

What sparked the protests in Nepal?

The immediate trigger for the protest was a social media ban in the Himalayan country.

On September 4, the Nepal government decided to ban 26 social media platforms. These included Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X. The platforms were banned for failing to comply with a deadline to register locally, appoint grievance handlers, and remove flagged content, according to a report in The Hindu.

The social media ban fed into existing anger at the government in a country with a large youth population. About 90% of Nepal's 30 million people use the internet, according to a Reuters report. The ban was lifted on Tuesday.

The ‘nepo baby’ backlash

Outrage over nepotism also fueled public anger against the ruling government.

Over the last few days, TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with Nepalis lashing out against “nepo babies” – claiming they take advantage of their birth to live a life of luxury while common taxpayers struggle. The videos take aim at the children of powerful politicians for funding their cars, vacations and education abroad with taxpayer money.

The social media ban came just as public anger against “nepo babies” and powerful figures in Nepal reached a boiling point.

Protesters on Monday and Tuesday carried placards with slogans including “Shut down corruption and not social media”, “Unban social media”, and “Youths against corruption” as they marched through Kathmandu.

Organisers of the protests, which spread to other cities in the Himalayan country from Kathmandu, have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z." They say the protests reflect young people's widespread frustration with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

