How Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe's affair with junior colleague was exposed, led to his dismissal

Nestle has fired its CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation into his “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a subordinate was found to have breached the company’s code of conduct. Laurent Freixe was dismissed as the CEO of Nestle over a romantic relationship with a junior. (AP Photo/Keystone, Laurent Gillieron, File)(AP)

The Swiss multinational named Philipp Navratil as the CEO. Navratil will take over from Freixe with immediate effect.

Here is all you need to know about the dismissal of Laurent Freixe from Nestle.

Who is Laurent Freixe?

Laurent Freixe, 63, is a French business executive who served as the CEO of Nestle for exactly one year.

Freixe succeeded Ulf Mark Schneider as CEO of Nestle on September 1, 2024. On September 1, 2025, he was dismissed after an investigation into his “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a subordinate.

How long was Freixe associated with Nestle?

Freixe had spent 40 years at Nestle, climbing the corporate ladder until he became CEO in September 2024. He began his career by negotiating contracts with grocery stores for Nestle.

What did Nestle say about his dismissal?

Laurent Freixe was dismissed with "immediate effect" after an investigation led by Nestle's Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director, Pablo Isla.

“The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate which breached Nestlé's Code of Business Conduct,” the company said in a statement.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” said Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke.

How was the romantic relationship exposed?

According to a BBC article, a report made through the company's whistleblowing channel led to an investigation into Freixe’s relationship with a subordinate.

Whom did Freixe have a relationship with?

The name of the subordinate has not been disclosed. The relationship was with an employee who is not on the executive board, BBC reported.

The investigation began because the relationship presented a conflict of interest.

When was the relationship first reported?

The Financial Times reported that concerns were raised earlier this year about Freixe’s relationship with an employee. An internal investigation initially found the allegations to be unsubstantiated. However, after complaints continued, Nestle launched a second inquiry with the help of external counsel, which ultimately upheld the claims.

What was Freixe’s salary? Will he receive an exit package?

Nestle has not disclosed Freixe’s compensation since he was made CEO only a year ago. However, according to a Telegraph report, his predecessor earned 9.6million Swiss francs ($11.9 million USD approximately) and Freixie would have earned a similar amount.

According to Nestle’s compensation report 2024, Freixe held a little over 41,000 shares. They would be valued around $3.6 million USD.

He will not receive an exit package, BBC reported.

