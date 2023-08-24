'Netflix and chill' rakhi selling online. ‘Very problematic,’ say netizens

A post about a website selling a 'Netflix and chill' rakhi has created a chatter among people, with netizens calling it a ‘very problematic’ item. The Reddit user who shared a picture of the product added that they found it on Swiggy Instamart.

The image shows a rakhi with 'Netflix and chill' written on it. (Screengrab)

The post shared shows a picture of a rakhi which is sold on a website called ishakaara. It has a red metal plate with the words 'Netflix and chill' written in black.

The description shared along with the product picture on the site explains that it is a “fun, quirky and emotion-filled” rakhi. “Whether your bro or bhabhi is your Maggi Partner, Partner in Crime, Netflix buddie, we have curated it all to describe and embrace your special relationship,” it also adds.

‘Netflix and Chill’ is a netspeak term. According to Urban Dictionary, it is “A euphemism for inviting someone over to their place to engage in sexual activity.”

Take a look at this Reddit post about the unusual rakhi:

The post was shared four days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered around 60 upvotes. Also, it has accumulated varied comments from people.

“Very problematic,” wrote a Reddit user. “When marketing wants memes but doesn't know how to meme,” shared another. “Rakhi with benefits,” joked a third.

