Netflix briefly crashes after Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 releases, people react

Netflix series Stranger Things has amassed a huge fan following across the world since its release. Today, about an hour ago, volume two of its fourth season was released. People eagerly waiting for the show didn’t waste time to rush to the OTT platform to watch what happens in their favourite series. While many took to Twitter to share their reaction to the series, some posted about how Netflix momentarily crashed and they were unable to stream the new episode for some time.

This Twitter user shared a picture of a dog holding a knife and wrote this while sharing their reaction to the OTT platform crashing:

An individual posted how they are feeling through this meme:

What happens when you enthusiastically wait for a show and the platform showing it crashes? You take to Twitter and share posts like this:

Take a look at other posts that people shared:

Stranger Things is a science fiction series that is set in the 80s and tells the story of a small town. The story revolves around the lives of a few friends who uncover secret governmental experiments, a portal to another world and scary monsters after one of their friends mysteriously disappears.

