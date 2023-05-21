Netflix’s hilarious Kathal memes leave netizens in stitches

Netflix film Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav, was streamed on May 19. Since then, people have been sharing their favourite scenes on social media. Many even took the opportunity to share epic memes related to the comedy-drama. Now, Netflix, too, joined in the fun by sharing their witty creations, expressing the dual mission of finding the ‘missing Kathals’ and ‘making memes’. As expected, the post quickly went viral, spreading laughter and amusement across the Internet. Brace yourself, as it’s bound to leave you laughing out loud too.

Kathal memes shared by Netflix on Instagram. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

“We only have 2 aims in our life: Making memes and finding the missing Kathals,” wrote Netflix while sharing the memes on Instagram. The first meme showcases the relatable struggle between our mirror reflections and front camera appearances. Swiping through, a hilarious video illustrates the all-too-familiar experience of receiving notifications when logging in to our email from another device. The third meme hilariously emphasizes the universal need for Kathals (no surprises there!). And to wrap it up, a video captures the priceless reactions of mischievous backbenchers when faced with punishment.

For the unversed, the film Kathal is set in a small town in India and chronicles a unique police investigation following the theft of two prized jackfruits from a politician’s garden.

Take a look at the memes below, and don’t forget to swipe:

Which meme did you like the most? Did you find any of them relatable? Shared a few hours ago, the memes shared by Netflix made people laugh and received over 13,500 likes. Additionally, many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what some of them wrote:

“Kabhi Kathal Kabhi Fun,” poskthated an Instagram user. Another added, “Recent Favorite Movie!! “#kathal.” “Don’t know what is going on, but this guy is making her job difficult,” wrote a third. A fourth reacted, “Haha.” “Lol,” commented a fifth.

