Netflix posts this mashup video ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding that is taking place today is creating a buzz. There are also several posts regarding the event. Amid those, a post by Netflix has captured people’s attention. The post is a mashup video including two scenes from two different movies of the actors. There is a chance that the video will amuse you too.

“Anyone have a +1 for this wedding? We'd love to go! Also, congratulations to this iconic duo!” Neflix posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He is seen saying a dialogue in Hindi which when loosely translated means, “There’s a right time for everything! And today… is the right time for this. The clip then goes on to show another scene showcasing Alia Bhatt from the film Kapoor & Sons.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

“Great movies,” wrote an Instagram user. There were many who also shared heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?