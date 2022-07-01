Home / Trending / Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2, fans share memes
Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2, fans share memes

Netflix has released Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2, and Twitter is filled with hilarious memes. 
After Netflix released Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, fans shared hilarious memes.(Twitter/@Stranger_Things)
After Netflix released Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, fans shared hilarious memes.(Twitter/@Stranger_Things)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 04:15 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Stranger Things is on everyone's mind now as Netflix has released volume 2 of season four. The sci-fi series has a crazy fan following across the world. While many were glued to their devices to watch the last instalment of the series in one go, others shared memes on Twitter, so much so that the hashtag #strangerthings4 started trending on Twitter.

We have compiled a few posts below that may tickle your funny bone. If you are a fan of the series, you may relate to the tweets too.

An individual shared a starter pack for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2:

Another shared how they'll react if Steve Harrington dies in the final part:

"When you waited 3 years for Stranger Things 4 and completed it in a single day," wrote a Twitter user while sharing a collage.

"Do not dare duffer brothers. Do not dare," wrote another while sharing pictures.

Screenshot of the tweet shared by a Twitter user.&nbsp;(Twitter/@ghosst_of_you)
Screenshot of the tweet shared by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@ghosst_of_you)

An individual shared two images and wrote, "Same energy. "

Screengrab of the tweet shared by an individual.&nbsp;(Twitter/@forEdvinm)
Screengrab of the tweet shared by an individual. (Twitter/@forEdvinm)

Netflix's original Stranger Things is set in the 80s Indiana and portrays the story of some friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. They search for answers to unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

stranger things
