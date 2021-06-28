Netizen tries to cook Gordon Ramsay’s recipe, ends up with hilarious reaction from the chef

Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his fun content on Instagram. Now he has again shared a clip that is bound to tickle your funny bone.

Ramsay shared a video on Instagram that shows a person 'trying to recreate one of his signature dishes. The video showed the individual cooking the dish in a microwave. What makes the clip entertaining is the the chef’s reaction in the end.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 13.1 million views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop laughing at Ramsay’s hilarious expression and shared that they would react the same way in the situation. Many posted Ramsay’s quotes to describe the blunder.

“Omg! Someone made Gordon Ramsay cry!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” commented another.

“I feel you Gordon. This is horrible,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?