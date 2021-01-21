Netizens can’t stop gushing at doggo’s ‘top line’ security procedure. Watch

There are many reasons for which one brings home a doggo. Along with being a delightful company, most of these furbuddies excel in guarding one’s house. This Instagram video, however, may show you a different yet adorable side of the top line security provided by a fluffy doggo. Chances are you’ll totally want to hire the doggo for your home security too.

The video shared from the Instagram profile of Xena the golden retriever, shows her outdoors. As the clip goes on Xena demonstrates the different ways she secures her home. And assisting Xena is her favourite toy Ladybug. “Top of the line home security system,” reads the funny caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 12, the clip has garnered over 9.1 lakh views and numerous comments from netizens.

“Must save ladybug from imtruder!” wrote an Instagram user. “That last step is the MOST crucial!” pointed another. “I would’ve been outta there at the warning huffs,” commented a third.

“The perfect definition of: At least I tried,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of this adorable security guard?

