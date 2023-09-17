Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Netizens erupt in jubilation after Mohammed Siraj takes six wickets

Netizens erupt in jubilation after Mohammed Siraj takes six wickets

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj caused the Sri Lankan side to struggle at 31/7 in 10 overs.

India and Sri Lanka are facing each other in Asia Cup 2023 Final today. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jaspit Bumrah bowled the first over and dismissed Kusal Perera on the third ball. Mohammed Siraj then took six wickets, causing Sri Lanka to struggle at 31 for 7 in ten overs.

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj celebrate a wicket(BCCI Twitter)

As Siraj has taken six wickets so far, netizens took to Twitter to celebrate, so much so that the cricketer is trending on X (formerly Twitter). We have shared a few reactions below:

India and Sri Lanka locked horns today in the Asia Cup Final 2023 at the PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Both teams have won 11 games each during the Asia Cup. The which adds to the excitement of this highly anticipated showdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral asia cup asia cup final
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP