Netizens have thoughts about this horizontally cut bread. What do you think?

'Greatest thing since sliced bread' is an incredibly apt idiom. This is because sliced bread is an old, beloved invention and truly the creation of very few things usually compare to it. But it looks like someone has given this popular age-old item a modern twist. Netizens cannot decide if they love or hate this version of sliced bread. Check out the image of this 'horizontally sliced bread' to determine what your thoughts are.

A Twitter user, Josh, shared this image on January 10. "Can’t stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread," reads the text shared alongside the post.

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. So, rather than describe the snapshot, we'll just let you see it below.

Check it out:

If that tweet left you feeling utterly baffled, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of tweeple. It currently has over 4.7 lakh likes and has also accumulated many comments from netizens.

Here's what people had to say about the bread. One person said, "This makes me really uncomfortable, and I don’t know why".

Another individual wrote, "I need an explanation". "That's a normal slice of bread what are you talking about," read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user stated, "Someone should invent a toaster for it," while another proclaimed, "Gross".

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you ever try a horizontally sliced piece of bread?

