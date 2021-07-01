Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice. Laughs guaranteed

If you are a regular on Twitter, then you’ve probably spent much time perfecting your tweet and weeding out any errors or grammatical mistakes since the micro-blogging platform doesn’t offer an edit option. Now and then, people have raised the issue but the situation has remained the same. Now, Twitter has come up with a deep yet amusing reply to this long-awaited request by netizens.

A tweet posted from Twitter’s official handle on June 29 reads, “You don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”. The tweet will push you into a whirlpool of thoughts.

Check out the share:

The tweet shared by Twitter's official handle.

The post has garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and tons of reactions from netizens. While many replied with hilarious GIFs, others lauded the amusing tweet. Some brands also participated in the laugh-fest to poke fun at Twitter’s strict policy.

Here are some hilarious examples:

The tweet by Photoshop.

The tweet by UNO.

The tweet by Grammarly.

This netizen gave a hilarious twist to the situation

A hilarious response to Twitter's post.

If you thought that Twitter was seeing all these tweets, you are wrong. They replied promptly to a few posts in their own witty and funny ways.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON