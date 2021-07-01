Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice. Laughs guaranteed
trending

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice. Laughs guaranteed

While many replied with hilarious GIFs, others lauded the amusing tweet. Some brands also participated in the laugh-fest to poke fun at Twitter’s strict policy.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The hilarious post by Twitter sparked a laugh-fest on the micro-blogging site.

If you are a regular on Twitter, then you’ve probably spent much time perfecting your tweet and weeding out any errors or grammatical mistakes since the micro-blogging platform doesn’t offer an edit option. Now and then, people have raised the issue but the situation has remained the same. Now, Twitter has come up with a deep yet amusing reply to this long-awaited request by netizens.

A tweet posted from Twitter’s official handle on June 29 reads, “You don't need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”. The tweet will push you into a whirlpool of thoughts.

Check out the share:

The tweet shared by Twitter's official handle.

The post has garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and tons of reactions from netizens. While many replied with hilarious GIFs, others lauded the amusing tweet. Some brands also participated in the laugh-fest to poke fun at Twitter’s strict policy.

Here are some hilarious examples:

The tweet by Photoshop.
The tweet by UNO.
The tweet by Grammarly.

This netizen gave a hilarious twist to the situation

A hilarious response to Twitter's post.

If you thought that Twitter was seeing all these tweets, you are wrong. They replied promptly to a few posts in their own witty and funny ways.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter photoshop
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’

Netizens request an edit button, Twitter replies with profound advice

Robots show off epic moves in ‘dance off’ with BTS. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP