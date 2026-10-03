‘Never expected to see this’: Passenger flags dirty interiors, rusted toilets on Vande Bharat

A passenger’s post about the condition of a Vande Bharat train has caught attention online after he shared photos of what he described as dirty interiors, broken glass and rusted toilets.

Vande Bharat passenger raises concerns over train condition. (X/@Railfann9971)

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Himanshu Mukerjee took to X to share photos of the 26901 Sabarmati to Veraval Vande Bharat, which he travelled on October 2.

“Never thought that one of the dirtiest and shabbiest Vande Bharats across India would be found in @drmadiwr @WesternRly. Untidy exteriors, broken glass, rusted toilets, never expected to witness this on IR’s flagship train. @RailMinIndia,” the caption read.

The post included photos of the train, highlighting the areas that the passenger had flagged. His complaint also drew a response from the DRM Ahmedabad account.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dear Sir, we take your feedback seriously. The specific spots shown in the were indeed unacceptable and fell below our standards, however, they were isolated incidents,” the response said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dear Sir, we take your feedback seriously. The specific spots shown in the were indeed unacceptable and fell below our standards, however, they were isolated incidents,” the response said. {{/usCountry}}

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The railway authority further said that, following the passenger’s feedback, maintenance staff had given the specific areas “special attention” and that the issues had been “completely rectified”. It also shared photographs showing the restored areas.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some blaming passengers for poor cleanliness on trains, while others criticised railway maintenance.

“People are also the reason why trains are dirty. No use blaming railways. If people aren’t civilised, what can they do?” one user commented.

“One of the worst Vande Bharats I have seen is on this route. What a shame that this semi-high-speed train connecting Somnath is in this condition,” another wrote.

“I have seen people chewing paan and spitting on train windows. Totally disgusting,” a user said.

Another person blamed passengers rather than the railway authorities, writing, “This is not from the railway, this is us who have zero civic sense. Such stupid and garbage people make this country worse.”

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“Our system knows only how to build but not maintain,” another comment read.

“That’s so sad. I hope someone takes accountability and tries to fix it,” one user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)