'Never give all your loyalty to a company': Man laid off after 11 years shares lesson

Losing a job after more than a decade with the same company can be a difficult experience, both financially and emotionally. A recent LinkedIn post by a professional who said he was laid off after 11 years with the same organisation has struck a chord with many online, prompting discussions about workplace loyalty, job security and career growth.

The post resonated with professionals who reflected on job security. (Representational Image)

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The post, shared by LinkedIn user Suresh Pant, detailed the lessons he learnt from the experience and encouraged others to focus on building skills and professional networks rather than relying solely on a single employer.

Professional reflects on being laid off after 11 years

In his post, Pant revealed that he was recently laid off after spending 11 years with the same company. He also claimed that he did not receive the salary for his two month notice period.

"After working with same company 11 years, I was recently laid off without receiving my 2 month notice period salary. This experience taught me a hard but important lesson: never give all your time and loyalty only to a company," he wrote.

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Pant went on to say that no company is permanent and employees can be replaced at any time. He urged professionals to invest in improving their skills, building connections and preparing for the future.

"Your skills and experience are your real security, not any company," he added.

Take a look:

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Internet shares similar experiences

The post attracted numerous reactions from LinkedIn users.

One person commented, "The company expects loyal and hardworking employees, but when it's time to pay back for employee efforts, they give excuses of cost cutting and layoffs."

Another user offered a different perspective, writing, "An employer never goes beyond what's on the contract, but always expects employees to go beyond what's on paper. If 9 to 5 is all you do in a day, you're writing your own expiry date."

Several people expressed sympathy and encouragement. One commenter wrote, "I am so sorry this happened to you. You got this. I'm rooting for you. Sharpen your skills. Network and connect with me and anyone else you feel you need to. Keep going!"

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Others shared personal stories of job loss. "I just lost my job after 10 years and am trying to find another one. No money, and I'm afraid of losing everything," one person said.

Another user recalled a similar experience, writing, "Similar experience. Definitely stings. It's not easy to bring yourself back up. Confidence and trust are broken, similar to a breakup. It takes time to build it up."

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A different commenter reflected on the lessons from the situation: "Giving 11 years to the same organisation truly reflects your trust, dedication and confidence in the company. However, from my heart, I feel you realised certain things a little late. Still, every experience teaches us something valuable in life. Wishing you all the best for your future journey and growth."