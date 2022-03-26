Eatery sells most expensive French fries topped with gold dust. Guess the price

Do you like French fries? It is a favourite side dish of many people when ordering a burger. It’s a real comfort food to have with your meal as mostly everyone loves munching it with some ketchup. However, have you ever wondered where you get the world’s most expensive French fries. An upscale restaurant in New York called Serendipity 3 is the Guinness World Record holder for the most expensive French fries. A video posted on Instagram by the official Guinness Book World Records page shows the world’s most expensive French fries and it costs $200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has got 2.56 lakh views so far. In the video, competitive eater and Youtuber known as LA Beast eats the French fries at the upscale Serendipity restaurant where the dish is known as ‘Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites’.

The world’s most expensive French fries has a lot of ingredients that have been flown in from around the world, says a voiceover on the video. In the caption, the Guinness World Records mentioned all the ingredients of the dish including vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne,J. LeBlanc French Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, topped with 23k edible gold dust topping among others.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user had a question in mind after seeing the video. He asked, “Could I break the record if I just went to a random shop, bought some frozen ones and said that I’m now selling them for a million?”

The Guinness World Records replied to the user with “no!” “Putting edible gold on anything and making it the “most expensive” is a pretty simple route to take,” commented another user. “I’ll stick to Wendy’s fries,” said a third.

What do you think about the world’s most expensive French fries and would you like to give it a try?