Newborn sea lion pup interacts with others in this super sweet video

Are you looking for a video that may make you smile and leave you with a happy feeling? Then there is a possibility that this super sweet video of a sea lion pup will do the trick. Shared on Instagram by Bronx Zoo, the video is a delight to watch – especially when you keep the sound on.

“It’s amazing to see our new sea lion pup interact with the other sea lions in the pool. On your next visit to the zoo, stop by Astor Court to watch them bond with each other. We could observe them all day!” wrote the zoo while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may lift your mood almost instantly:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 10,000 views and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Precious,” expressed another. “Sharp little pup. Good vantage point. Wait for iiiiiit….Take the plunge!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

